Health Care Sector Update for 12/26/2019: QGEN, SPPI, MBOT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: +0.23%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Top health care stocks were mostly flat pre-bell Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Qiagen (QGEN), which was slumping by more than 27% after saying it will focus on its stand-alone business strategy to create future value for shareholders. The company said it has held potential deal talks with interested parties but following a strategic alternatives review, it has determined that its current stand-alone business plan provides the best opportunity for future value creation.

(-) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) was plunging by almost 54% after saying the primary endpoint of its phase 2 clinical trial evaluating its poziotinib drug candidate for certain patients with previously treated non-small cell lung cancer was not met in the Cohort 1 phase.

(-) Microbot Medical (MBOT) was declining by over 20% after announcing the sale of 912,858 of its common shares at $10.50 per share to certain institutional investors in a registered direct offering for gross proceeds of about $9.59 million.

