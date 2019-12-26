US Markets
QGEN

Health Care Sector Update for 12/26/2019: QGEN, SPPI, MBOT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: +0.23%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Top health care stocks were mostly flat pre-bell Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Qiagen (QGEN), which was slumping by more than 27% after saying it will focus on its stand-alone business strategy to create future value for shareholders. The company said it has held potential deal talks with interested parties but following a strategic alternatives review, it has determined that its current stand-alone business plan provides the best opportunity for future value creation.

(-) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) was plunging by almost 54% after saying the primary endpoint of its phase 2 clinical trial evaluating its poziotinib drug candidate for certain patients with previously treated non-small cell lung cancer was not met in the Cohort 1 phase.

(-) Microbot Medical (MBOT) was declining by over 20% after announcing the sale of 912,858 of its common shares at $10.50 per share to certain institutional investors in a registered direct offering for gross proceeds of about $9.59 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QGEN SPPI MBOT JNJ PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular