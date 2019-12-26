Health Care Sector Update for 12/26/2019: HEXO,HEXO.TO,AGE,ACOR,SPPI

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks extended their Thursday declines, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping over 0.3% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping more than 0.8%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) HEXO (HEXO) tumbled nearly 21% on Thursday after the Canadian medical marijuana company announced a $25 million private placement of nearly 15 million shares at $1.67 apiece, representing a 14.8% discount to Tuesday's closing price. It also issued five-year warrants to buy 2.5 million shares exercisable at $2.45 each.

In other sector news:

(+) Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) raced almost 44% higher after the specialty drugmaker said it has completed the private exchange of $276 million of its 1.75% convertible senior notes maturing June 2021 for about $207 million of newly issued 6% convertible senior secured notes due 2024 and $55.2 million in cash. The new notes have an initial conversion price of about $3.50 per share, representing a 97% premium over the closing price for Acordia shares on Dec. 20.

(-) AgeX Therapeutics (AGE) declined over 3%, reversing a morning advance. The cellular regeneration company Thursday said it drew down a $1.3 million second tranche from its $2 million unsecured loan facility from Juvenescence to fund operations and advance product development.

(-) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) plunged more than 60% to a 10-year low of $3.46 a share after saying its poziotinib drug candidate produced a 14.8% objective response rate and a median duration of response of 7.4 months in the first cohort of patients with previously treated non-small cell lung cancer, missing the primary endpoint of the phase II trial.

