Health Care Sector Update for 12/26/2019: AGE,ACOR,SPPI

Health care stocks turned narrowly lower in Thursday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping more than 0.1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping nearly 0.5%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) AgeX Therapeutics (AGE) declined 8.5%, reversing a morning advance. The cellular regeneration company Thursday said it drew down a $1.3 million second tranche from its $2 million unsecured loan facility from Juvenescence to fund operations and advance product development.

In other sector news:

(+) Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) raced more than 34% higher after the specialty drugmaker said it has completed the private exchange of $276 million of its 1.75% convertible senior notes maturing June 2021 for about $207 million of newly issued 6% convertible senior secured notes due 2024 and $55.2 million in cash. The new notes have an initial conversion price of about $3.50 per share, representing a 97% premium over the closing price for Acordia shares on Dec. 20.

(-) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) plunged 59% to a 10-year low of $3.61 a share after saying its poziotinib drug candidate produced a 14.8% objective response rate and a median duration of response of 7.4 months in the first cohort of patients with previously treated non-small cell lung cancer, missing the primary endpoint of the phase II trial.

