Health Care Sector Update for 12/24/2020: SENS,AFYA,INO

Health care stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.8%.

Among stocks moving on news, Senseonics (SENS) was 55% higher shortly ahead of Thursday's early market close after raising its Q4 revenue projection, with the implantable glucose monitor company now expecting to report around $3.5 million in revenue for the three months ending Dec. 31 and representing a 40% increaase over its prior $2.5 million forecast. It also sees between $12 million to $15 million in FY21 revenue; analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are looking for $12.71 million in revenue next year.

Afya (AFYA) climbed 4% after the Brazilian medical education company late Wednesday said its board of directors approved the repurchase of up to 1.02 million of its common shares on the open market at prevailing prices through the end of 2021.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) rose almost 2% after Thursday reporting encouraging data from phase I testing of its INO-4800 vaccine candidate for COVID-19, saying it produced immune responses, including neutralizing antibodies and T-cells, in healthy adult volunteers receiving two doses four weeks apart. The DNA vaccine candidate also showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no serious adverse events, the company said.

