Health Care Sector Update for 12/24/2020: SENS, TNXP, OCGN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady in Thursday's pre-bell trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were inactive recently.

Senseonics Holdings (SENS) was surging to nearly 55% after lifting its fourth-quarter guidance on revenue to about $3.5 million, up from a previous forecast of $2.5 million, and in line with consensus estimates from CapitalIQ of $3.5 million. The FDA has informed the company that the review of its application for its Eversense 180-day product will be delayed by at least 60 days due to the agency's reallocation of resources toward the review of COVID-19-related products.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) was gaining more than 21% after saying it has completed the purchase of an approximately 44-acre site in Hamilton, Mont. where a vaccine development and commercial scale manufacturing facility will be constructed.

Ocugen (OCGN) was shedding more than 12% after saying it has formed a scientific advisory board to determine the clinical and regulatory path to approval in the US market for the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, which the company is co-developing with Bharat Biotech.

