US Markets
SENS

Health Care Sector Update for 12/24/2020: SENS, TNXP, OCGN, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were steady in Thursday's pre-bell trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were inactive recently.

Senseonics Holdings (SENS) was surging to nearly 55% after lifting its fourth-quarter guidance on revenue to about $3.5 million, up from a previous forecast of $2.5 million, and in line with consensus estimates from CapitalIQ of $3.5 million. The FDA has informed the company that the review of its application for its Eversense 180-day product will be delayed by at least 60 days due to the agency's reallocation of resources toward the review of COVID-19-related products.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) was gaining more than 21% after saying it has completed the purchase of an approximately 44-acre site in Hamilton, Mont. where a vaccine development and commercial scale manufacturing facility will be constructed.

Ocugen (OCGN) was shedding more than 12% after saying it has formed a scientific advisory board to determine the clinical and regulatory path to approval in the US market for the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, which the company is co-developing with Bharat Biotech.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SENS TNXP OCGN XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular