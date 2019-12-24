Health Care Sector Update for 12/24/2019: MBOT, NLNK, CORV, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.13%

PFE: +0.15%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Leading health care stocks were mostly flat pre-bell Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Microbot Medical (MBOT), which was gaining more than 14% in value after the company said its first fully disposable robotic system for use in neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral vascular procedures would be unveiled on Jan. 13 in San Francisco.

(+) NewLink Genetics (NLNK) was advancing by more than 15% after unveiling a license deal with Ellipses Pharma for NLG207, a compound which showed encouraging mid-stage results in refractory ovarian cancer.

(-) Correvio Pharma (CORV) was declining by almost 10% after it was notified that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cannot approve the company's new drug application (NDA) for Brivaness, a treatment for abnormal heart rhythms, in its current form.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.