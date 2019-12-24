Health Care Sector Update for 12/24/2019: LCTX,ACST,ACST.V,MBOT

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.35%

PFE -0.01%

ABT -0.01%

MRK -0.34%

AMGN -0.29%

Health care stocks were falling shortly before Tuesday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping about 0.1%. The shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down about 0.1% as a group although the Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing more than 0.5%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) rose more than 34% after Tuesday announcing licensing deals with three separate companies for different portions of its company's intellectual property portfolio. Lineage received more than $1 million in cash payments from the transactions, with the biotechnology firm also saying it expects additional cash and royalties after the cell-based therapies reach selected development and sales milestones.

In other sector news:

(+) Microbot Medical (MBOT) climbed 61% after the medical technology company said Monday it will unveil the first fully disposable robotic surgical system for use in neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral vascular procedures at a Jan. 13 industry conference in San Francisco. Microbot is predicting the Liberty system will "revolutionize" robotic surgeries by eliminating most capital equipment costs and also reduce radiation exposure and streamline the use of disposables during complex procedures.

(-) Acasti Pharma (ACST) turned more than 1% higher in late trading, reversing a 7% decline earlier Tuesday that followed the company late Monday postponing reporting topline results from phase III testing of its CaPre cholesterol drug candidate until January because of an "unexpected" delay in transferring data from the central testing facility to the statistical consultants.

