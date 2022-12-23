Health Care Sector Update for 12/23/2022: MDWD,IMRN,DBVT,IMMP

Healthcare stocks turned little changed shortly before Friday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising less than 0.1% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was slipping 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was sinking 1.8% in late trading.

In company news, MediWound (MDWD) was 5.5% higher late Friday after Japanese authorities issued marketing approval to a partner company for the sale of its NexoBrid topical product to remove eschar in burn patients.

Immutep (IMMP) gained 5.8% after Friday saying it expects to begin Phase 2 testing of a combination of its eftilagimod alpha drug candidate with standard-of-care chemotherapy in patients with metastatic breast cancer during the first three months of 2023. The upcoming trial will now evaluate both 30- and 90-milligram doses of eftilagimod. The patient population was also expanded to include patients with triple-negative breast cancer, the company said.

DBV Technologies (DBVT) raced nearly 18% higher after saying the FDA lifted a partial clinical hold on a Phase 3 trial of its Viaskin patch in peanut-sensitive children between four to seven years old after the company addressed all of the issues raised by the agency with the study. The company plans to submit the updated protocol to trial locations for ethics approvals.

Immuron (IMRN) shares rallied Friday to a six-month high after the US Food and Drug Administration approved the investigational new drug application for the company's Travelan drug candidate, clearing the way to begin an early-stage trial to evaluate its efficacy in preventing infectious diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacteria.

