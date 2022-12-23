Health Care Sector Update for 12/23/2022: DBVT, PCVX, VALN, XLV, IBB

US Markets
December 23, 2022

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.15% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

DBV Technologies (DBVT) was rallying past 33% after saying that the US Food and Drug Administration has lifted the partial clinical hold on the phase 3 trial evaluating its modified Viaskin Peanut Patch in peanut-allergic children aged four to seven years.

Vaxcyte (PCVX) was down more than 3% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential resale of up to 167,780 common shares by a selling stockholder from time to time.

Valneva (VALN) was up more than 4% after saying it has completed the rolling submission of a biologics license application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its VLA1553 one-shot vaccine candidate against chikungunya, a mosquito-borne viral disease, for ages 18 and older.

MTNewswires
