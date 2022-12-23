Health Care Sector Update for 12/23/2022: DBVT, PCVX, VALN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.15% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

DBV Technologies (DBVT) was rallying past 33% after saying that the US Food and Drug Administration has lifted the partial clinical hold on the phase 3 trial evaluating its modified Viaskin Peanut Patch in peanut-allergic children aged four to seven years.

Vaxcyte (PCVX) was down more than 3% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential resale of up to 167,780 common shares by a selling stockholder from time to time.

Valneva (VALN) was up more than 4% after saying it has completed the rolling submission of a biologics license application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its VLA1553 one-shot vaccine candidate against chikungunya, a mosquito-borne viral disease, for ages 18 and older.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.