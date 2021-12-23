Health Care Sector Update for 12/23/2021: OCDX,LH,QDEL,INNV

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4%, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.7%.

In company news, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX) added 6.2% after it agreed to a $6 billion takeover proposal Thursday morning from Quidel (QDEL), which is offering $7.14 in cash and 0.1055 of a Quidel share for each Ortho share, valuing the target company at around $24.68 per share, or 26.6% over Wednesday's closing price. Quidel shares were more than 17% lower in Thursday trading.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) fell 1.8% after it announced plans to acquire Personal Genome Diagnostics for $450 million in cash and up to $125 million in future payments based on selected performance-based milestones. The deal is expected to complement its portfolio of oncology diagnostic capabilities, including next-generation genomic profiling, the buyers said.

InnovAge Holding (INNV) plunged Thursday, at one point sinking almost 60% to a record low of $3.47 a share, after it withdrew its FY22 financial outlook following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sanctioning its seniors-care centers in Colorado, citing deficiencies found during an audit earlier this year. State regulators also are planning sanctions, the company said, adding it was working with both bodies on its response, including potential appeals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.