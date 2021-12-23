US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 12/23/2021: INNV, QDEL, OCDX, ENDP, XLV, IBB

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Health care stocks were advancing premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.30%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently gaining 0.16%.

InnovAge Holding (INNV) was retreating by more than 30% as the company withdrew its guidance for fiscal year 2022 after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sanctioned the company's Colorado centers, citing deficiencies detected in a focused audit.

Quidel (QDEL) was down more than 15% amid a definitive deal to acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX) for $24.68 per share of common stock, or a total consideration of about $6 billion including $1.75 billion in cash.

Endo International (ENDP) was climbing past 2% after saying its Endo Ventures unit entered into agreements with SK Biopharmaceuticals for the development, registration, supply, commercialization and distribution of cenobamate on an exclusive basis in Canada.

