Health Care Sector Update for 12/23/2021: INNV, QDEL, OCDX, ENDP, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.30%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently gaining 0.16%.

InnovAge Holding (INNV) was retreating by more than 30% as the company withdrew its guidance for fiscal year 2022 after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sanctioned the company's Colorado centers, citing deficiencies detected in a focused audit.

Quidel (QDEL) was down more than 15% amid a definitive deal to acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX) for $24.68 per share of common stock, or a total consideration of about $6 billion including $1.75 billion in cash.

Endo International (ENDP) was climbing past 2% after saying its Endo Ventures unit entered into agreements with SK Biopharmaceuticals for the development, registration, supply, commercialization and distribution of cenobamate on an exclusive basis in Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.