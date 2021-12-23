Health Care Sector Update for 12/23/2021: ABC,MRK,OCDX,LH,QDEL,INNV

Health care stocks added to prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.8% in late trade.

In company news, AmerisourceBergen (ABC) rose 1.5% after drug maker Merck (MRK) said it expects shipments of its molnupiravir COVID-19 pill to the medical distributor "within days" after receiving emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration earlier Thursday to treat adults whose COVID-19 infections are at risk of becoming more severe. Merck shares were ending 0.4% lower.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX) added 6.8% after it agreed to a $6 billion takeover proposal Thursday morning from Quidel (QDEL), which is offering $7.14 in cash and 0.1055 of a Quidel share for each Ortho share, valuing the target company at around $24.68 per share. Quidel shares were more than 17% lower late in Thursday trading.

Among decliners, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) fell 0.4% after it announced plans to acquire Personal Genome Diagnostics for $450 million in cash and up to $125 million in future payments based on selected performance-based milestones. The deal is expected to complement its portfolio of oncology diagnostic capabilities, including next-generation genomic profiling, the buyers said.

InnovAge Holding (INNV) plunged Thursday, at one point sinking almost 60% to a record low of $3.47 a share, after it withdrew its FY22 financial outlook following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sanctioning its seniors-care centers in Colorado, citing deficiencies found during an audit earlier this year. State regulators also are planning sanctions, the company said, adding it was working with both bodies on its response, including potential appeals.

