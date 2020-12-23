Health Care Sector Update for 12/23/2020: SUPN,SRNE,CLRB

Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.2% in recent trading.

In company news, Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) rallied Wednesday, at one point climbing more than 22% to its highest share price since September 2019 at $27.55, after it reported positive topline results for its SPN-812 drug candidate during phase III testing in adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) jumped almost 19% higher after saying it has summited emergency use authorization application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its rapid diagnostic test for COVID-19. The COVI-STIX test can provide results within 15 minutes and can detect a positive reading as quickly as two minutes from patient samples with high viral loads, the company said.

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) tumbled over 31% lower after Wednesday pricing a $24.5 million public offering of nearly 18.15 million common shares at $1.35 each and a concurrent $20.5 million private placement of almost 1.52 million series D convertible preferred shares at $13,500 apiece. Net proceeds will be used for further research and development of the company's CLR 131 lead cancer drug candidate and its other phospholipid drug conjugates.

