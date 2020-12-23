US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 12/23/2020: SUPN, SRNE, SPPI, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday.

The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.25% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was climbing by 0.26%.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) was rallying by almost 20% after it reported "positive" topline results from a phase 3 study of SPN-812 in adults for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) was up more than 7% after saying it has submitted an emergency use authorization application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 rapid diagnostic test, called COVI-STIX.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) said that the FDA has agreed to its submission of a new-drug application for poziotinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer in previously treated patients whose tumors have the HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was declining by over 8% recently.

