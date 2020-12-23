Health Care Sector Update for 12/23/2020: SUPN, SRNE, SPPI, XLV, IBB
Health care stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday.
The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.25% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was climbing by 0.26%.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) was rallying by almost 20% after it reported "positive" topline results from a phase 3 study of SPN-812 in adults for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.
Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) was up more than 7% after saying it has submitted an emergency use authorization application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 rapid diagnostic test, called COVI-STIX.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) said that the FDA has agreed to its submission of a new-drug application for poziotinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer in previously treated patients whose tumors have the HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was declining by over 8% recently.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut