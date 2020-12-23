Health Care Sector Update for 12/23/2020: MRNA,SUPN,SRNE,CLRB

Health care stocks gave back a portion of their early gains, with the NYSE Health Care Index still rising 0.4% shortly before Wednesday's closing bell while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, Moderna (MRNA) shares rose 3.3% after the drugmaker Wednesday said its COVID-19 vaccine was approved by Health Canada. According to a new regulatory filing, Moderna executives and board members were again moving ahead with selling a portion of their stock following regulatory approval late last week for its mRNA-1273 vaccine. The group in early August shelved planned 10b5-1 sales of their Moderna stock until the vaccine candidate either was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or the program was discontinued. Moderna shares have risen 69% since August 6 through Tuesday's close.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) rallied Wednesday, at one point climbing more than 22% to its highest share price since September 2019 at $27.55, after it reported positive topline results for its SPN-812 drug candidate during phase III testing in adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) jumped over 18% higher after saying it has summited emergency use authorization application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its rapid diagnostic test for COVID-19. The COVI-STIX test can provide results within 15 minutes and can detect a positive reading as quickly as two minutes from patient samples with high viral loads, the company said.

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) tumbled over 26% lower after Wednesday pricing a $24.5 million public offering of nearly 18.15 million common shares at $1.35 each and a concurrent $20.5 million private placement of almost 1.52 million series D convertible preferred shares at $13,500 apiece. Net proceeds will be used for further research and development of the company's CLR 131 lead cancer drug candidate and its other phospholipid drug conjugates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.