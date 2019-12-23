Health Care Sector Update for 12/23/2019: SGEN,NVS,ACB,ACB.TO,SRPT,ACOR

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.35%

PFE +0.13%

ABT +0.67%

MRK +0.14%

AMGN +0.03%

Health care stocks continue to edge higher in late trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing just over 0.3% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up nearly 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising more than 0.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Seattle Genetics (SGEN) slipped 2% on Monday. The immuno-oncology company Monday said it submitted a new drug application for a combination of its tucatinib drug candidate with Daiichi Sankyo's trastuzumab and Novartis' (NVO) capecitabine cancer medications for treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

In other sector news:

(+) Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) was ahead about 7% after the genetic therapies company Monday announced a new partnership with Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche to exclusively market its SRP-2001 investigational treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy outside the United States. Sarepta will receive a $1.15 billion upfront payment, consisting of $750 million in cash and a $400 million equity investment, at closing and is also eligible for up to $1.7 billion in additional milestone payments plus sales royalties.

(-) Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) was little changed in late trade after the specialty drugmaker disclosed plans to swap $276 million of its 1.75% convertible notes due 2021 for a combination of newly issued 6% convertible senior secured notes due 2024 and cash. Investors will receive $750 in face value of the new notes and $200 in cash in exchange for each $1,000 of the existing notes and the company is expecting to issue around $207 million of the new notes and $55.2 million in cash to the participating investors. The new notes have an initial conversion price of roughly $3.50 per share.

(-) Aurora Cannabis (ACB) fell more than 10% after the Canadian marijuana company earlier Monday said it retired all but $3 million of its $230 million in 5% unsecured convertible debentures maturing in March 2020 in exchange for last month issuing an undisclosed amount of stock. The company also said it was deferring previously announced construction and commissioning activities in a near-term initiative expected to save roughly $200 million in cash, explaining its existing assets are sufficient to meet current demand.

