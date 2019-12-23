Health Care Sector Update for 12/23/2019: ITCI, PGNX, SRPT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.20%

PFE: +0.38%

ABT: +0.33%

MRK: +0.49%

AMGN: Flat

Leading health care stocks were mostly rising in pre-market trading Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI), which was surging more than 113% as the US Food and Drug Administration approved Caplyta for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults after it demonstrated efficacy in two placebo-controlled trials.

(+) Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) was rallying by more than 11% as the phase-three trial evaluating the impact of its PyL positron emission tomography imaging agent in men with biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer achieved the designated primary endpoint with a correct localization rate (CLR) of 84.8% to 87%.

(+) Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) was up more than 8% after the company and Roche signed a licensing agreement providing Roche with exclusive commercial rights to Sarepta's investigational gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy outside the US. Sarepta will receive an upfront payment of $750 million in cash and $400 million in equity, a statement released by Roche said.

