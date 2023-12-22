Health Care Sector Update for 12/22/2023: RARE, THRX, MRK

Health care stocks were rising Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 2.4%.

In corporate news, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) shares jumped 3.7% after the US Department of Justice said the company has agreed to pay $6 million to resolve allegations related to allegedly false Medicare and Medicaid claims.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX) spiked 9% after it said Friday it has agreed to be acquired by Concentra Biosciences for between $3.90 and $4.05 in cash per Theseus share.

Merck (MRK) said Friday the US Food and Drug Administration granted priority review to its biologics license application seeking approval for patritumab deruxtecan to treat adults with non-small cell lung cancer. Its shares rose 1.3%.

