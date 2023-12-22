News & Insights

KRTX

Health Care Sector Update for 12/22/2023: KRTX, BMY, THRX, AZN, IONS

December 22, 2023 — 09:14 am EST

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was falling 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.2% recently.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) said they have signed a definitive merger agreement, under which Bristol-Myers Squibb will acquire Karuna for $14 billion. Karuna Therapeutics was gaining over 47% in value pre-bell.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX) was advancing by more than 7% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by Concentra Biosciences for between $3.90 and $4.05 in cash per Theseus common share.

AstraZeneca (AZN) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) said the US Food and Drug Administration approved Wainua as a treatment for the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults. Ionis Pharmaceuticals was up nearly 3% in recent premarket activity.

