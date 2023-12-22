News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 12/22/2023: ALVR, KRTX, RARE, THRX

December 22, 2023 — 03:50 pm EST

Health care stocks rose late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 2.2%.

In corporate news, AlloVir's (ALVR) shares plunged 66% as the company said it will discontinue three global phase 3 studies of posoleucel, an investigational T-cell therapy targeting six viral pathogens in immunocompromised individuals.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) said Friday it agreed to purchase Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) in a deal valued at $14 billion. Karuna shares surged 47%, and Bristol-Myers rose 2%.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX) rose 10% after the company agreed to be acquired by Concentra Biosciences for $3.90 to $4.05 a share.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) shares climbed 4.2% after the US Department of Justice said the company agreed to pay $6 million to resolve allegations related to allegedly false Medicare and Medicaid claims.

