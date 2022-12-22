Health Care Sector Update for 12/22/2022: ORIC,PFE,MSPR,BLI,OSI,ALVO

Healthcare stocks were finishing narrowly lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.2% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was sinking less than 0.1%.

In company news, ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) added over 61% after the oncology company late Wednesday said Pfizer (PFE) will acquire 5.4 million ORIC common shares priced at $4.65 apiece, with the $25 million in gross proceeds used to fund Phase 2 testing of a combination of its ORIC-533 drug candidate with Pfizer's elranatamab investigational medication in patients with a form of bone marrow cancer. The new money is expected to extend ORIC's cash runway in the first half of 2025. the company said.

Berkeley Lights (BLI) gained almost 26% after the digital cell biology firm overnight announced its purchase of proteomics rival IsoPlexis (ISO) for $57.8 million in stock. Under the terms of the proposed deal, investors will receive 0.612 of a Berkley Lights share for each of their IsoPlexis shares, valuing the target company at $1.46 a share -- or 112% above Wednesday's close, based on Berkley Lights' last closing price. IsoPlexis was trading 118% higher.

Alvotech (ALVO) rose nearly 20% after Thursday saying the US Food and Drug Administration set April 13 as the agency's new goal date to complete its review of the biologics license application for the company's AVT02 monoclonal antibody candidate. Approval of the Humira biosimilar will be dependent on a satisfactory re-inspection of the company's manufacturing facility in Ireland, with Alvotech now working with the FDA to schedule a re-inspection during the first three months of 2023.

On the downside, MSP Recovery (MSPR) slid 2.2% on Thursday after disclosing plans to rebrand the health care secondary payer reimbursement recoveries company as LifeWallet as well as changing its ticker symbol on the Nasdaq Global Markets to LIFW. The Jan. 1 moves better position the company to execute on its core business while taking advantage of its nationally recognized LifeWallet platform, according to CEO John Ruiz.

