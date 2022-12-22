Health Care Sector Update for 12/22/2022: ORIC, PFE, ALVO, AHCO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were falling pre-bell Thursday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 1.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was recently declining by 0.4%.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) was gaining 49% in value after saying it has entered into a collaboration with Pfizer (PFE) to develop ORIC-533 in multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer. The company will also receive a $25 million equity investment from Pfizer.

Alvotech (ALVO) was up more than 15% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has awarded a new biosimilar user fee amendment goal date of April 13, 2023, for the biologics license application for the monoclonal antibody AVT02 as a biosimilar to Humira.

AdaptHealth (AHCO) was almost 5% higher after saying it has extended its existing share repurchase program to Dec. 31, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.