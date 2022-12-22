Health Care Sector Update for 12/22/2022: MSPR, BLI, OSI, ALVO

Health care stocks were moderately lower compared with most industry sectors Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was sinking 1.2%.

In company news, MSP Recovery (MSPR) slid 7.3% on Thursday disclosing plans to rebrand the health care secondary payer reimbursement recoveries company as LifeWallet as well as changing its ticker symbol on the Nasdaq Global Markets to LIFW. The Jan. 1 moves better position the company to execute on its core business while taking advantage of its nationally recognized LifeWallet platform, according to CEO John Ruiz.

Berkeley Lights (BLI) gained more than 34% after the digital cell biology firm overnight announced its purchase of proteomics rival IsoPlexis (ISO) for $57.8 million in stock. Under terms of the proposed deal, investors will receive 0.612 of a Berkley Lights share for each of their IsoPlexis shares, valuing the target company at $1.46 a share -- or 112% above Wednesday's close, based on Berkley Lights' last closing price. IsoPlexis was trading nearly 162% higher.

Alvotech (ALVO) rose over 21% after Thursday saying the US Food and Drug Administration set April 13 as the agency's new goal date to complete its review of the biologics license application for the company's AVT02 monoclonal antibody candidate. Approval of the Humira biosimilar will be dependent on a satisfactory re-inspection of the company's manufacturing facility in Ireland, with Alvotech now working with the FDA to schedule a re-inspection during the first three months of 2023.

