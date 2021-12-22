Health Care Sector Update for 12/22/2021: ALLK, BVXV, PAVM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were retreating pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down by 0.10% while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.62% lower.

Allakos (ALLK) was tumbling by more than 87% after saying clinical trials evaluating lirentelimab as a treatment for eosinophilic gastritis, eosinophilic duodenitis, and eosinophilic esophagitis failed to meet the symptomatic co-primary endpoints.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV) was rallying past 102% after it said it is working with the Max Planck Society and the University Medical Center Gottingen in Germany to develop and commercialize COVID-19 nanosized antibodies.

PAVmed (PAVM) was down more than 5% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $275 million of its securities from time to time.

