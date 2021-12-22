Health Care Sector Update for 12/22/2021: ACAD,CODX,NVST

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.1%, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.5%.

In company news, Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) rose 8.7% after Canaccord Genuity Wednesday raised its price target for the drug maker's shares by $4 to $30 apiece and reiterated its hold rating for the company's stock.

Envista Holdings (NVST) rose 6.4% after the dental supplies company Wednesday announced its purchase of Carestream Dental's intra-oral scanner business for $600 million, subject to regulatory approvals.

Co-Diagnostics (CODX) added 5.4% after the molecular diagnostics company Wednesday said it was acquiring Idaho Molecular and Advanced Conceptions after collaborating with the privately-held manufacturer on the development of its YourTest PCR device. Under terms of the proposed acquisition, expected to close before the end of the year, Co-Diagnostics will issue about 4.7 million common shares of common stock and warrants to buy up to 465,000 additional shares.

