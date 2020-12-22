Health Care Sector Update for 12/22/2020: VERO, CCXI, MTEM, VHT, IYH, IBB

Health care stocks were trading flat to higher on premarket Tuesday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) were flat, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) added 0.1%.

Venus Concept (VERO) declined more than 25% after announcing late Monday plans for a public offering of its common shares and warrants to buy additional shares.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI) lost more than 4% after the company said avacopan, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy, failed to demonstrate superiority to placebo.

Meanwhile, Molecular Templates (MTEM) rose 6% after saying late Monday that its experimental drug MT5111 has shown an encouraging safety profile in HER-2 positive breast cancer following an early-stage trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.