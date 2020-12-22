Health Care Sector Update for 12/22/2020: BCRX,NVAX,SNGX,OCGN

Health care stocks still were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, BioCryst (BCRX) fell 8.9% after the biopharmaceuticals company said it was planning to discontinue testing of its galidesivir antiviral as a potential treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, following talks with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a major funding sponsor. The agency, however, will continue supporting development of galidesivir to treat Marburg virus disease and other biodefense threats, BioCryst said.

Novavax (NVAX) declined 7.2%. The vaccines company late Monday named Rick Crowley to the newly created role of chief operations officer. He takes over manufacturing operations from Ben Machielse, who is staying with the company as an executive adviser to Chief Executive Stanley Erck to support the COVID-19 vaccine development. Crowley joins Novavax from TerSera Pharmaceuticals, where was executive vice president for technical operations.

Soligenix (SNGX) plunged Tuesday, at one point sinking almost 56% to a 13-month low of $1.21 a share, after saying its SGX942 drug candidate failed to meet its primary endpoint of producing a statistically significant reduction in median duration of oral mucositis compared with a placebo during phase III testing in patients with head and neck cancer following chemotherapy. The company plans to analyze the data to better determine why the study did not meet expectations.

Among advancers, Ocugen (OCGN) more than doubled in price on Tuesday, climbing 165% shortly before the closing bell, after announcing a partnership with Indian biopharmaceuticals company Bharat Biotech to co-develop Bharat's Covaxin vaccine candidate for COVID-19 for the American market. Bharat currently is conducting a phase III trial of Covaxin in India with around 26,000 volunteers following successful early and mid-stage testing showing promising safety and immunogenicity data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.