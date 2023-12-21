Health Care Sector Update for 12/21/2023: PBLA, ANNX, MGTX, BCAB

Health care stocks rose late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 1.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 1.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 1.6%.

In corporate news, Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) said Thursday it plans to exercise warrants for about 2.6 million shares at $0.78 apiece for expected gross proceeds of $2 million through agreements with some holders of the warrants. Its shares slumped 25%.

Annexon (ANNX) shares surged 30% after the company priced a $125 million securities offering, while BofA Securities upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.

MeiraGTx (MGTX) shares soared 33% after the company agreed to sell the remaining interests in botaretigene sparoparvovec to Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit for up to $415 million.

BioAtla (BCAB) jumped 11% after a regulatory filing showed Chief Executive Officer Jay Short this week increased a direct stake in the biopharmaceuticals company, buying 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.13 each.

