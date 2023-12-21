News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 12/21/2023: CALT, IMVT, DNA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) advancing by 0.6% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently gaining 1.4%.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) was up 17% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration approved Tarpeyo to treat the loss of kidney function in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Immunovant (IMVT) was advancing by 14% after saying initial results from a 24-week phase 2 clinical trial of batoclimab in patients with Graves' disease "meaningfully exceeded" 50% response rates.

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) was over 4% higher after saying it has entered into a partnership with OneOne Biosciences to advance the French startup's research and product development on microbial solutions for the agriculture sector.

