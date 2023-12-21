Health Care Sector Update for 12/21/2023: ANNX, MGTX, BCAB

Health care stocks rose Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.2%.

In corporate news, Annexon (ANNX) shares surged nearly 21% after the company priced a $125 million securities offering, while BofA Securities upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.

MeiraGTx (MGTX) shares soared 30% after the company agreed to sell the remaining interests in botaretigene sparoparvovec to Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit for up to $415 million.

BioAtla (BCAB) jumped almost 10% after a regulatory filing showed Chief Executive Jay Short this week increased direct stake in the biopharmaceuticals company, acquiring 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.13 each.

