Health Care Sector Update for 12/21/2022: PHG, INMD, CYAD

Health care stocks were mostly higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both advancing 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was also rising 1.4%.

In company news, Royal Philips (PHG) rose 6.3% after saying Wednesday that independent testing found few health risks associated with DreamStation respiratory devices the company recalled last year because foam used in the sleep-apnia devices might degrade and become cancerous. Tests found little visible degradation in the recalled devices, it said, adding that exposure to particulates emitted by the foam "was unlikely to result in an appreciable harm" to patients.

InMode (INMD) added 5.2% after Barclays Wednesday began coverage of the radiofrequency lipolysis company with an overweight stock rating and a $44 price target.

Celyad Oncology (CYAD) declined nearly 34%, staying within close range of its record low of $0.63 a share, after saying it was scrapping work on CYAD-211 drug candidate to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

