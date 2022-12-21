Health Care Sector Update for 12/21/2022: IFRX,PHG,INMD,CYAD

Health care stocks finished mostly higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) advancing 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was higher by 1.2%.

In company news, InflaRx (IFRX) closed more than 26% higher after revising its amended existing co-development agreement with Staidson BioPharmaceuticals to support the regulatory approval in China for Staidson's BDB-001 antibody to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. Under the new contract, InflaRx will provide access to certain clinical, manufacturing and regulatory documentation for vilobelimab to facilitate the regulatory approval of BDB-001 with the Chinese National Medical Products Administration.

Royal Philips (PHG) rose 6.2% after saying Wednesday that independent testing found few health risks associated with DreamStation respiratory devices. The devices were recalled last year because foam used in the sleep apnea devices might degrade and become cancerous. Tests found little visible degradation in the recalled devices, it said, adding that exposure to particulates emitted by the foam "was unlikely to result in an appreciable harm" to patients.

InMode (INMD) closed 5.1% higher after Barclays Wednesday began coverage of the radiofrequency lipolysis company with an overweight stock rating and a $44 price target.

To the downside, Celyad Oncology (CYAD) declined nearly 31%, setting a record low of $0.63 a share, after the company said it was scrapping work on its CYAD-211 drug candidate to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

