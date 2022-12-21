US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 12/21/2022: ADCT, ATRA, GMAB, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.7% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.3% recently.

ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) was rising more than 13% in value after saying it has received conditional marketing approval from the European Commission for its Zynlonta drug for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse B-cell lymphoma, a type of cancer.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) was up more than 4% early Wednesday, a day after the company said it signed a royalty interest financing agreement totaling $31 million with HealthCare Royalty for its Ebvallo T-cell therapy.

Genmab (GMAB) said it has submitted a Japan new drug application to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan for subcutaneous epcoritamab, the company's investigational treatment for relapsed large B-cell lymphoma. Genmab was more than 2% lower recently.

