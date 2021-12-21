Health Care Sector Update for 12/21/2021: ARDS,ACAD,ALDX

Health care stocks were edging higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) both up about 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index gained 0.1%.

In company news, Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) was more than 20% higher, easing from a nearly 71% advance earlier Tuesday that followed the biopharmaceuticals company saying its AR-701 monoclonal antibody cocktail was "broadly reactive" against omicron and other COVID-19 variants with "no loss in affinity as compared to the original Wuhan strain."

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) shares fell more than 22% after the company said it expects to resubmit a supplemental new drug application for its pimavanserin drug candidate early next year with a narrowed indication for the potential treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer's disease. The new submission is to include data from two studies expected to meet their primary endpoints in addition to analyses expected to address concerns raised by the US Food and Drug Administration in the agency's prior complete response letter to the company.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) was sinking almost 52% after saying its reproxalap drug candidate failed to meet its primary endpoint in a phase 3 trial for dry eye disease.

