Health Care Sector Update for 12/21/2021: ARDS, AQST, RAD, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.54% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up almost 1%.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) was rallying by over 60% after the biopharmaceutical company said its monoclonal antibody cocktail AR-701 was "broadly reactive" against the omicron and other COVID-19 variants.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) was shedding more than 29% after saying it has been notified by the Food and Drug Administration that the agency will not be able to take a decision on the company's new drug application for seizure medication Libervant Buccal Film by Dec. 23.

Rite Aid (RAD) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share, down from $0.40 a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected an adjusted loss of $0.18 per share. Rite Aid was recently up more than 4%.

