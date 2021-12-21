US Markets
ARDS

Health Care Sector Update for 12/21/2021: ARDS, AQST, RAD, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.54% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up almost 1%.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) was rallying by over 60% after the biopharmaceutical company said its monoclonal antibody cocktail AR-701 was "broadly reactive" against the omicron and other COVID-19 variants.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) was shedding more than 29% after saying it has been notified by the Food and Drug Administration that the agency will not be able to take a decision on the company's new drug application for seizure medication Libervant Buccal Film by Dec. 23.

Rite Aid (RAD) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share, down from $0.40 a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected an adjusted loss of $0.18 per share. Rite Aid was recently up more than 4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARDS AQST RAD XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular