Health Care Sector Update for 12/21/2020: SNDL,QURE,EDIT,LEGN,AGIO

Health care stocks resumed their Monday decline this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.2% in late trade while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 1.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was rising 0.2%.

In company news, Sundial Growers (SNDL) rose 15% after the Canadian cannabis company Monday said it was debt-free after paying down the remaining CAD21.9 million owed through its senior secured non-revolving term credit facility. Sundial said it currently has around CAD62 million in cash on hand and that it eliminated CAD227 million in debt this year through a combination of asset sales, equity swaps, stock offerings and cash repayments.

uniQure (QURE) slid 16% after the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on phase III testing of its hemophilia B gene therapy program following the submission of a safety report for a serious adverse event involving a patient with liver cancer treated with its etranacogene dezaparvovec drug candidate in October 2019. The company said it does not have enough information to determine a possible causal relationship.

Among gainers, Editas Medicine (EDIT) climbed nearly 30% after late Friday saying it expanded its board of directors to include Meeta Chatterjee, a senior vice president for global business development at Legand Biotech (LEGN) since March 2019 and previously the head of strategy and transactions for Merck (MRK) Research Laboratories, among other responsibilities. Legend shares were 1.7% lower this afternoon.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) rose over 28% after Monday announcing the sale of its entire oncology portfolio to French pharmaceutical company Servier for $1.8 billion in cash and up to $200 million in a future milestone payment for vorasidenib. The deal also includes royalties on US net sales of Agios' tibsovo and vorasidenib cancer medications.

