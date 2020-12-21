Health Care Sector Update for 12/21/2020: QURE,EDIT,LEGN,AGIO

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 1.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was rising 0.1%.

In company news, uniQure (QURE) slid 19% after the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on phase III testing of its hemophilia B gene therapy program following the submission of a safety report for a serious adverse event involving a patient with liver cancer treated with its etranacogene dezaparvovec drug candidate in October 2019. The company said it does not have enough information to determine a possible causal relationship.

Among gainers, Editas Medicine (EDIT) climbed almost 40% after late Friday saying it expanded its board of directors to include Meeta Chatterjee, a senior vice president for global business development at Legand Biotech (LEGN) since March 2019 and previously the head of strategy and transactions for Merck (MRK) Research Laboratories, among other responsibilities. Legend shares were 1.7% lower this afternoon.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) rose over 28% after Monday announcing the sale of its entire oncology portfolio to French pharmaceutical company Servier for $1.8 billion in cash and up to $200 million in a future milestone payment for vorasidenib. The deal also includes royalties on US net sales of Agios' tibsovo and vorasidenib cancer medications.

