Health Care Sector Update for 12/21/2020: AGIO, FGEN, QURE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were down premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was slipping past 2% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was more than 1% lower in recent trading.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) was gaining more than 36% after saying it has agreed to sell its commercial, clinical and research-stage oncology portfolio to Servier, a French pharmaceutical company, for up to $2 billion in cash.

FibroGen (FGEN) was down more than 10% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration was extending its review for the company's roxadustat drug candidate by an extra three months until March 20, 2021, in order to review additional clinical analysis of the prospective treatment for the treatment of anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease.

uniQure (QURE) was shedding more than 21% in value after saying its hemophilia B gene therapy program, including a phase 3 study, has been placed on clinical hold by the US Food and Drug Administration after submission of a safety report relating to a serious adverse event associated with a preliminary diagnosis of liver cancer in one patient in the trial.

