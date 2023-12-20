Health Care Sector Update for 12/20/2023: MGNX, RDHL, ARGX, LQDA

Health care stocks fell in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) slumped 2.7%.

In corporate news, MacroGenics (MGNX) shares gained over 8% after Citigroup upgraded the company's stock to buy from neutral, while raising its price target to $13 from $7.

Liquidia (LQDA) shares surged past 34% after the company won a ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirming the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's 2021 decision in a dispute with United Therapeutics (UTHR).

Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) jumped over 5% after it said a US Army-funded study showed that its investigational drugs opaganib and RHB-107 showed a "robust synergistic effect" when combined individually with remdesivir against the Ebola virus.

Argenx (ARGX) tumbled 26% after saying the clinical study of its efgartigimod subcutaneous therapeutic candidate for pemphigus vulgaris and pemphigus foliaceus didn't meet the primary endpoint.

