Health Care Sector Update for 12/20/2023: LQDA, UTHR, RDHL, ARGX

Health care stocks were mixed in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1%.

In corporate news, Liquidia (LQDA) shares surged past 38% after the company won a ruling by a federal appeals court affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's 2021 decision in a dispute with United Therapeutics (UTHR).

Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) jumped 18% after it said a US Army-funded study showed that its investigational drugs opaganib and RHB-107 demonstrated a "robust synergistic effect" when combined individually with remdesivir against the Ebola virus.

Argenx (ARGX) tumbled 25% after saying the clinical study of its efgartigimod subcutaneous therapeutic candidate for pemphigus vulgaris and pemphigus foliaceus didn't meet the primary endpoint.

