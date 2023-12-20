Health Care Sector Update for 12/20/2023: ARGX, BLUE, GH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) unchanged recently.

Argenx (ARGX) was retreating by more than 24% after saying the clinical study of its efgartigimod subcutaneous therapeutic candidate for pemphigus vulgaris and pemphigus foliaceus did not meet its primary endpoint.

Bluebird bio (BLUE) was over 48% lower after it priced an underwritten public offering of about 83.3 million common shares at $1.50 apiece for expected gross proceeds of $125 million.

Guardant Health (GH) was down more than 6% after saying its premarket approval application for its Shield blood test to screen for colorectal cancer is tentatively set for review by the US Food and Drug Administration's Molecular and Clinical Genetics Panel of the Medical Devices Advisory Committee on March 28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.