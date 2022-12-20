Health Care Sector Update for 12/20/2022: VRNA,TRDA,DNA,ICCM

Healthcare stocks were little changed Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both rising less than 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.03%.

In company news, Verona Pharma (VRNA) climbed over 45% after the British biopharmaceutical company said its ensifentrine drug candidate met its primary and key secondary endpoints during Phase 3 testing, showing "significant improvements" in lung function, symptoms, and quality of life in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Based on the positive results, the company now expects to file a new drug application for ensifentrine with the US Food and Drug Administration during the first half of 2023.

IceCure Medical (ICCM) rallied Tuesday, at one point climbing 405% to its best share price in 12 months, after reporting interim trial results showing its ProSense cryoablation system was safe and effective in removing small renal masses with more than 85% of patients, on average, remaining recurrence-free 22.2 months following the procedures. IceCure shares were nearly 244% higher in late-afternoon trading.

On the downside, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) declined by 3%. The cell programming company Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Health in Botswana for the development and implementation of new biosecurity capabilities in the African country's public health sector.

Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) slumped almost 23% after late Monday saying the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on the investigational new drug application for its ENTR-601-44 drug candidate to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company said it's expecting an official notification detailing the reasons behind the agency's action within the next 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.