Health Care Sector Update for 12/20/2022: VRNA, TRDA, EMBC, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently unchanged.

Verona Pharma (VRNA) was gaining over 26% in value after saying a phase 3 trial assessing ensifentrine as a potential maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease met its primary and key secondary endpoints showing "significant improvements" in lung function, symptoms, and quality of life measures.

Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) was declining past 31% early Tuesday, a day after it said the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on the investigational new drug application for ENTR-601-44, which is its therapeutic candidate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Embecta (EMBC) reported a fiscal Q4 loss of $0.30 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $1.70 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.59. Embecta was more than 7% lower recently.

