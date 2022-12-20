Health Care Sector Update for 12/20/2022: TRDA,DNA,ICCM

Health care stocks were edging slightly higher this afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was up 1.3%.

In company news, IceCure Medical (ICCM) rallied Tuesday, at one point climbing 405% to its best share price in 12 months, after reporting interim trial results showing its ProSense cryoablation system was safe and effective removing small renal masses with more than 85% of patients remaining recurrence-free, on average, 22.2 months following the procedures.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) declined 3%. The cell programming company Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Health in Botswana for the development and implementation of new biosecurity capabilities in the African country's public health sector.

Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) slumped almost 23% after late Monday saying the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on the investigational new drug application for its ENTR-601-44 drug candidate to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company said it's expecting an official notification detailing the reasons behind the agency action within the next 30 days.

