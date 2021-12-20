US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 12/20/2021: CANF, MRNA, NVAX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.60% lower and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up by 0.13%.

Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF) was surging past 98% after saying the last patient treated under an open label extension program of its phase 2 study of Namodenoson to treat liver cancer experienced a "complete response" -- all cancer lesions have cleared.

Moderna (MRNA) was gaining more than 8% after saying preliminary data on its COVID-19 vaccine booster mRNA-1273 showed an increase in the level of neutralizing antibodies against the virus' omicron variant by 37-fold at its authorized dose of 50 micrograms and by 83-fold at a dose of 100 micrograms.

Novavax (NVAX) is expected to start the delivery of its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the European Union in Q1, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source. Novavax was recently up more than 6%.

