Health Care Sector Update for 12/20/2021: BLUE,ITCI,CANF

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index, the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) and the Nasdaq Biotechnology index all down 1%.

In company news, Bluebird Bio (BLUE) plunged as much as 23% to touch an all-time low of $8.13 a share after the US Food and Drug Administration placed a partial hold on clinical testing of its lovotibeglogene autotemcel experimental gene therapy for sickle cell disease in patients under 18 years. The company said it expects to receive written questions from the agency early next year and will work quickly to respond in order to resolve the partial hold. The stock pared much of the morning's decline to trade 6.7% lower this afternoon.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) hares were nearly 19% higher after the US Food and Drug Administration approved the company's Caplyta medication as monotherapy or in combination with lithium or valproate for the treatment of depressive episodes linked to bipolar disorder in adults. The agency previously approved the antipsychotic drug to teat schizophrenia.

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) rallied Monday, climbing as much as 105% soon after the opening bell, after the Israeli biopharmaceutical company said the last patient with liver cancer treated with Namodenoson in an open-label extension of phase II testing of the experimental medication has now survived five years and experienced a "complete response," with the disappearance of ascites and peritoneal carcinomatosis and the complete clearance of all cancer lesions. Shares were more than 73% higher in recent trading.

