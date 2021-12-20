Health Care Sector Update for 12/20/2021: ARGX,BLUE,ITCI,CANF

Health care stocks were moderately lower Monday but faring better than most market sectors, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) dropping 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was also down 0.7%.

In company news, Argenx (ARGX) shares added 9.4% after US regulators late Friday approved the Dutch drug maker's Vyvgart for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis in adults testing positive for the anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody. Japanese and European authorities currently also are reviewing Vyvgart trial data ahead of expected decisions on marketing authorizations in those jurisdictions during the second half of 2022, the company said.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) shares were nearly 16% higher after the US Food and Drug Administration approved the company's Caplyta medication as monotherapy or in combination with lithium or valproate for the treatment of depressive episodes linked to bipolar disorder in adults. The agency previously approved the antipsychotic drug to treat schizophrenia.

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) rallied Monday, climbing as much as 105% soon after the opening bell, after the Israeli biopharmaceuticals company said the last patient with liver cancer treated with Namodenoson during an open-label extension of phase II testing of the experimental medication has now survived five years and experienced a "complete response," with the clearance of all cancer lesions.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE) was nearly 1% higher, fully recovering from a 23% slump to an all-time low of $8.13 a share earlier in the day, after the US Food and Drug Administration placed a partial hold on clinical testing of its lovotibeglogene autotemcel experimental gene therapy for sickle cell disease in patients under 18 years. The company said it expects to receive written questions from the agency early next year and will work quickly to respond in order to resolve the partial hold.

