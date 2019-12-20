Health Care Sector Update for 12/20/2019: TXG,BIO,NLNK,MRK,ABEO

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.66%

PFE +1.36%

ABT -0.44%

MRK +1.34%

AMGN -0.18%

Health care stocks were rising on Friday with the NYSE Health Care Index posting a 0.7% gain this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 0.7% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing over 0.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) 10x Genomics (TXG) climbed more than 19% higher after late Thursday saying the US International Trade Commission this week issued a final determination siding with the biological diagnostics supplier in a patent fight with Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) and Lawrence Livermore National Security over its Next GEM microfluidic chips and other products. While Wednesday's decision, which is still subject to a 60-day review period, affirmed a September 2018 initial ruling that 10x' imported chips infringed on three of the plaintiffs' patents, it will also allow the company to continue selling those chips to researchers who were using them prior to Dec. 18 and are lacking a viable alternative for their projects.

In other sector news:

(+) NewLink Genetics (NLNK) rose nearly 19% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved its Ervebo Ebola virus vaccine following a priority review. The decision The approval triggers the issuance of a priority review voucher owned by Merck & Co (MRK) and allowing NewLink to monetize its "substantial economic interest" in the voucher. NewLink received conditional marketing authorization for Ervebo from European regulators in November.

(-) Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) tumbled 38.5% after the genetic therapy company Friday priced a $90 million public offering of 27 million common shares plus pre-funded warrants to acquire another 9 million shares all at $2.50 apiece, representing a 50% discount to Thursday's closing price for its stock. One of Abeona's existing shareholders, Great Point Partners, bought $31 million of the shares and pre-funded warrants and the company will allow Great Point to nominate and replace two directors - including a new executive board chairman - to the Abeona board.

