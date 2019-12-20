Health Care Sector Update for 12/20/2019: ABEO, CBAY, LXRX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: -0.17%
PFE: +0.31%
ABT: Flat
MRK: +0.57%
AMGN: +0.31%
Health care giants were mixed in pre-market trading Friday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(-) Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO), which was slipping more than 29% after unveiling plans to offer and sell shares of its common stock and pre-funded warrants in an underwritten public offering, subject to market conditions.
(-) CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) was down more than 6% amid its plans to cut about 60% of its workforce by the end of Q1 2020 as part of measures to decrease operating expenses. The company said it expects to record a $3 million to $4 million charge in Q4 and Q1 2020 as a result of cost cutting measures.
(-) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) was slipping more than 5% after after it released positive topline results from its phase 3 clinical trial of sotagliflozin in patients with type 2 diabetes.
