Health Care Sector Update for 12/20/2019: ABEO, CBAY, LXRX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.17%

PFE: +0.31%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.57%

AMGN: +0.31%

Health care giants were mixed in pre-market trading Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO), which was slipping more than 29% after unveiling plans to offer and sell shares of its common stock and pre-funded warrants in an underwritten public offering, subject to market conditions.

(-) CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) was down more than 6% amid its plans to cut about 60% of its workforce by the end of Q1 2020 as part of measures to decrease operating expenses. The company said it expects to record a $3 million to $4 million charge in Q4 and Q1 2020 as a result of cost cutting measures.

(-) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) was slipping more than 5% after after it released positive topline results from its phase 3 clinical trial of sotagliflozin in patients with type 2 diabetes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.