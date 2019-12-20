US Markets
ABEO

Health Care Sector Update for 12/20/2019: ABEO, CBAY, LXRX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.17%

PFE: +0.31%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.57%

AMGN: +0.31%

Health care giants were mixed in pre-market trading Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO), which was slipping more than 29% after unveiling plans to offer and sell shares of its common stock and pre-funded warrants in an underwritten public offering, subject to market conditions.

(-) CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) was down more than 6% amid its plans to cut about 60% of its workforce by the end of Q1 2020 as part of measures to decrease operating expenses. The company said it expects to record a $3 million to $4 million charge in Q4 and Q1 2020 as a result of cost cutting measures.

(-) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) was slipping more than 5% after after it released positive topline results from its phase 3 clinical trial of sotagliflozin in patients with type 2 diabetes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABEO CBAY LXRX JNJ PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular