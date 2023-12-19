Health Care Sector Update for 12/19/2023: INMB, SNY, IPHA, SEEL XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) advancing by 0.3% recently and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.7%.

INmune Bio (INMB) was shedding over 15% in value after saying its phase 2 clinical trial of XPro in patients with early Alzheimer's disease and biomarkers of inflammation remains on full clinical hold pending a request from the US Food and Drug Administration for additional information on its long-term potency.

Sanofi (SNY) has exercised its option to license a fourth natural killer cell engager program in solid tumors from Innate Pharma's (IPHA) Antibody-based NK Cell Engager Therapeutics, or ANKET, platform. Innate Pharma was up more than 6.4% pre-bell.

Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) was slipping past 3% after it filed a mixed-shelf registration statement for up to $250 million of its securities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.